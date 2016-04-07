Prepare To Freak Out Over Urban Decay's New Disney Collection

Urban Decay is known for its killer beauty collaborations (see: Ruby Rose and Gwen Stefani). So, when we got word of the brand's latest limited-edition collection, we were all ears. Oversized mouse ears, to be specific.
In honor of the upcoming Alice Through the Looking Glass film, UD is teaming up with Disney for a collection inspired by the leading lady and the friends who accompany her on her journey.
As of now, details regarding the specific makeup products are few and far between. A few hours ago, UD cofounder Wende Zomnir posted a cryptic image of the outside of what appears to be an eyeshadow palette. "UD is going back down the rabbit hole!" she captioned the sneak peek. (Her caption is, of course, referring to the limited-edited Alice In Wonderland palette the brand created back in 2010). Other Instagram users teased images of what is allegedly the inside of the palette. From what we can tell, it includes 20 different shades ranging from a shimmery green to a deep purple. And, word around the beauty world is, a palette isn't the only item we have to look forward to. The collection, reportedly, will also include lip products.
After UD's wildly successful Alice collab in 2010, and the fact that the brand has an Alice-themed bathroom, nobody's really all that surprised by this news. But that doesn't take away from our excitement and our growing need for more details. And, stat.
We'll continue to update this post as official images and information regarding the collection become available.
Advertisement