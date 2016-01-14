If you didn't know, Urban Decay's been killing it lately. Last year alone UD released a spring collection; revamped its Naked Vault; came out with a new notorious Naked palette, a new Vice product (are you keeping up?), and a brow-focused line; and, just 14 days into the new year, it has already released a swoon-worthy line of lipsticks (and more!) with the one and only Gwen Stefani. Need any more proof of its beauty-slay ways? We have it. The brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary of success with a new limited-edition eyeshadow palette.
The UD XX Vice Ltd Reloaded palette, according to Ulta's website, is going to be available online tomorrow and in stores on the 24th. It includes 20 shades that represent UD's 20 years so far, including everything "from vintage shades that go WAY back (like Gash, Acid Rain, and UV-B) to must-haves from UD's current collection," the retailer's site reads. "There are even a few new shades and several cult favorites from past palettes."
From a quick peek at some Instagrams and a post from Temptalia (which has swatches readily available for your viewing pleasure), it looks like the palette includes a wide color range — from black matte with silver glitter to metallic brick-red, to an iridescent white. Basically, it gives you free range to mix, match, and experiment like crazy.
Ready to tell Ulta to take your money, please? You better have the page bookmarked and your alarm set — Urban Decay's hardcore fans, especially rabid Vice devotees, are going to flock to this like Moondust to a Primer Potion (it's legitimately limited-edition). It retails for $56, and if you'd been a Powerball winner, you could buy out all the palettes. (What, too soon?) For those of us who didn't win a billion dollars, this is still a pretty good price for 20 UD shadows.
Urban Decay UD XX Vice Ltd Reloaded, $56, available Jan. 15 at Ulta.
Advertisement