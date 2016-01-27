Emirates Airlines is giving a major Valentine's Day gift to anyone who wants to travel to Italy.
The airline — known for its over-the-top, super-indulgent first-class flights to Dubai — is offering a deal on fares from New York to Milan, for you and a friend, for as low as $899, The Huffington Post reports.
That means you and a loved one can fly round-trip for about $450 each, in economy class on the fanciest airline in the world. The deal is good for travel dates between February 12 and December 12, 2016.
There's just one catch: You have to book your tickets by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 27, 2016. That is tonight.
Business- and first-class tickets are also on sale, but being that this is Emirates, the "deals" are not exactly affordable. Prices start at $3,999 for business class, and $7,999 for first, and also include two round-trip tickets. The normal price of a single first-class, round-trip ticket on Emirates can be $7,000 or more, but even at half-price, that's still absurdly expensive for most people.
So, unless you're willing to drop some serious cash, you won't get to experience Emirates' private suites in First Class, and lie-flat seats in Business Class. But even in economy class, you will get lots of other amenities like fresh, gourmet, locally inspired dining options, and complimentary beverages in all cabins, including specially paired wines.
And honestly, $899 for two round-trip tickets to Milan is a pretty great deal. Might be time to call your BFF, mom, significant other, or even your roommate! Just remember to book before midnight, when the deals will disappear.
