Emirates Airlines is giving a major Valentine's Day gift to anyone who wants to travel to Italy.The airline — known for its over-the-top, super-indulgent first-class flights to Dubai — is offering a deal on fares from New York to Milan , for you and a friend, for as low as $899, The Huffington Post reports That means you and a loved one can fly round-trip for about $450 each, in economy class on the fanciest airline in the world. The deal is good for travel dates between February 12 and December 12, 2016.There's just one catch: You have to book your tickets by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 27, 2016. That is tonight.Business- and first-class tickets are also on sale, but being that this is Emirates, the "deals" are not exactly affordable. Prices start at $3,999 for business class, and $7,999 for first, and also include two round-trip tickets. The normal price of a single first-class, round-trip ticket on Emirates can be $7,000 or more, but even at half-price, that's still absurdly expensive for most people.So, unless you're willing to drop some serious cash, you won't get to experience Emirates' private suites in First Class , and lie-flat seats in Business Class . But even in economy class, you will get lots of other amenities like fresh, gourmet, locally inspired dining options, and complimentary beverages in all cabins, including specially paired wines.And honestly, $899 for two round-trip tickets to Milan is a pretty great deal. Might be time to call your BFF, mom, significant other, or even your roommate! Just remember to book before midnight, when the deals will disappear.