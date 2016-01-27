JetBlue Is Making Big Changes — & You're Going To LOVE Them

With sleek leather seats, plenty of legroom, up-to-date media centers, and ambient LED lighting, it’s really no wonder Virgin Airlines has customer satisfaction on lock. Honestly, who doesn't get excited about flying Virgin?
Well, it looks like other airlines are taking note, and aiming to up the ante when it comes to its in-flight design, too. JetBlue has announced plans to update planes with more modern elements. Can we get a resounding "about time?"
According to CNN, all 130 JetBlue planes will eventually have power outlets (with USB ports) in every seat, more legroom, high-definition screens, and the biggest game-changer of them all: free Wi-Fi. We know, we can’t even handle it.
Apparently, the Wi-Fi will be available from before the plane takes off until it reaches its gate. We can’t wait until the facelift is complete — though we might be waiting a while. The airline plans to begin the initiative next year, and hopefully wrap up the makeover by 2019. Hey, better late than never.
