The supermodel took to Twitter to air her feelings about the series, as so many of us did after watching the real-life drama unfold. One thing she did not say is whether or not she thinks Steven Avery is guilty. That said, give her Twitter stream of consciousness a look and see if you can read anything between the lines.
Hadid is quite clear on one thing, though... She doesn't feel this was a fair trial.
Heads up: I want to voice my opinion about Making a Murderer, so if you haven't finished it yet, don't read the tweets to follow this one..— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
I don't understand how the jury had no doubt beyond reason that all this evidence added up and/or didn't contradict each other. —— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
That's the point Avery's original defense team have been making to the press lately, calling the forensic evidence "insecure." Hadid continues, hitting on a point that many viewers of the series agree on.
What's hardest for me is seeing a 16 year old kid, now in his mid 20's who clearly doesn't have the tools to deal with this situation. —— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
There should be laws that protect people like Brendan Dassey. It breaks my heart that he hasn't yet been granted retrial.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
Dassey's plight was part of an online petition to the White House that got over 100,000 signatures. Unfortunately, the president doesn't have jurisdiction in either of the cases.
Unless the technology has progressed enough to test the blood again, I think the only way Steven will be granted retrial is if >— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
someone who actually knows what happened comes forward and does the right thing.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
& that makes me so sad bc corruption in that law enforcement community is obvious to me. They will clearly do anything to silence someone.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
For those who agree with Hadid, there's good news: Avery has two new lawyers who are working on that already.
With her next tweets, Hadid hits on the feeling so many people and celebrities had while watching the series.
I almost hope I'm wrong & they are guilty, because knowing they're probably going to sit in jail for the rest of their lives makes me sick.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
I hope parents of kids with similar cognitive disabilities to Brendan's see #MaM & learn from/prepare that child to stand up for themselves— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
I just feel so much is missing from the #MaM case. Even if SA is guilty, they should have had at least some unquestionable evidence.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
From there, Hadid went on to reply to, and comment on, some reactions to her thoughts. With regard to the concept of "sweat" DNA — an idea Avery's defense attorney's say is not actually a thing — she isn't buying it.
@robstaintonboss I didnt. But we know he went to her car when she gave him the magazine. His sweat on the hood doesn't seem suspicious to me— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
And she's got her own theories as to why bones from Teresa Halbach's body were found in Avery's burn pit.
@DrZielie if u were 2 move bones to hide something, u wouldnt move 2 pieces. Pieces miles away were accidentally left @ the actual burn site— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016
Definitely strange and seemed more concerned about convicting SA than knowing the truth..? https://t.co/gLZUb8Vali— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2016