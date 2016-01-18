Celebrities Binge-Watched Making A Murderer Just Like We Did

For the uninitiated, Making a Murderer follows Steven Avery as he is accused of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Avery, already a celebrity after DNA evidence freed him after 18 years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit, found himself again at the center of a high-profile legal battle.
Without spoiling anything at all, the show paints a pretty compelling picture for the audience to think a certain way about the trial. I personally felt a little queasy about how the filmmakers manipulated opinion — ten years of embedding condensed to ten hours of visual entertainment requires a lot of editing and elision for obvious reasons — but nobody would question that it was a compelling watch.
One of the narrative’s villains, prosecuting attorney Ken Kratz, has disputed claims made by the show in a recent interview. Recent evidence has come to light that the verdict the jury reached was more justified than the show would have you believe.
Whatever your feelings on the conclusion of the show — and we’re sure they’re strong — they were shared by lots and lots of famous people. We picked some of our favorite celeb reactions, below.
Ok I just got a Netflix account. Gonna see what this Making A Murderer is about.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2016
On standby for emotional support @KimKardashian https://t.co/bBNnsLnqAb— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2016
I'm gonna finish watching & will text you! It's soooo good so far https://t.co/CE3aGWEYPY— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2016
Making a murderer or the first Serial? I need to know which murder thing to be obsessed with. Thanks— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 27, 2015
@mindykaling serial on planes, making a murderer in the sad comfort of your bed— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2015
Can't move from the couch. @samesmail and I have been pulled into the deep dark wormhole that is @MakingAMurderer on @netflix.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 28, 2015
The most restraint I've ever shown is not Googling until I was done watching MAKING A MURDERER...watch this show on @netflix now— Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) December 28, 2015
When you're like "I WANT TO WATCH ANOTHER EPISODE OF MAKING A MURDERER" and your wife is all "No. I'm watching Elf."— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) December 25, 2015
MAKING A MURDER https://t.co/acaUup3225 THIS DOCU SERIES SHOULD BE REQUIRED VIEWING FOR ALL AMERICANS!!! https://t.co/tJWuion2UK— Rosie (@Rosie) December 24, 2015
#MakingAMurderer I. Can't. Stop. Watching. It's crushing but utterly spellbinding.— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 21, 2015
That'll do, #MakingAMurderer. But kiddos, it ain't The Jinx. No Durst-like subject is Family Matters without Urkel. And SHOW ME THE JARECKI!— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) December 24, 2015
Best doc series ever. “@KiwiLovesYou: "Steven, I don't believe, is capable of sanitizing that house."
- #MakingAMurderer”— Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) December 27, 2015
If your appetite for justice and fascinating documentary is unabated during the holidays:
@MakingAMurderer @netflix— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 24, 2015
@cadlymack @netflix there is at least some semblance of vindication in knowing that all those lies are now exposed for everyone to see.— Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) December 27, 2015