Celebrities Binge-Watched Making A Murderer Just Like We Did

Michael Hafford
The best Netflix shows are always the ones that come in under the radar. A few years after Orange Is the New Black became an unexpected streaming smash, Making a Murderer has brought us a Serial-like focus on a Wisconsin murder case with enough twists and turns that ten episodes felt inadequate. Most people used the holiday break to binge on the show, with outrage over the conclusion sparking widespread calls for reversal of the verdict.

For the uninitiated, Making a Murderer follows Steven Avery as he is accused of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Avery, already a celebrity after DNA evidence freed him after 18 years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit, found himself again at the center of a high-profile legal battle.

Without spoiling anything at all, the show paints a pretty compelling picture for the audience to think a certain way about the trial. I personally felt a little queasy about how the filmmakers manipulated opinion — ten years of embedding condensed to ten hours of visual entertainment requires a lot of editing and elision for obvious reasons — but nobody would question that it was a compelling watch.

One of the narrative’s villains, prosecuting attorney Ken Kratz, has disputed claims made by the show in a recent interview. Recent evidence has come to light that the verdict the jury reached was more justified than the show would have you believe.

Whatever your feelings on the conclusion of the show — and we’re sure they’re strong — they were shared by lots and lots of famous people. We picked some of our favorite celeb reactions, below.
