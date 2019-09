As many of you know by now, the Netflix docuseries Making A Murderer looks at the case of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man wrongly convicted of a crime in 2003, only to be arrested and later convicted for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Though the case may be old, Avery's former attorney, Jerry Buting, told People that the show has led to "newly discovered evidence, either fact witnesses or scientific evidence" that offer Avery a chance at a new trial.But more importantly, Buting said, "The documentary has shown the public for the first time — through the actual testimony of witnesses and statements of participants — how much reasonable doubt there was in Steven Avery's case."It's the reason he feels prosecutor Kent Kratz has been making the interview rounds to reveal his own new information. Most of which, Buting says, is Kratz "continuing his public misinformation campaign.""He is making statements he should know are untrue, like claims about Steven Avery's 'sweat DNA' being found on the hood latch of the RAV4," Buting said. "There is no such thing as 'sweat DNA.' DNA is found in all nucleated cells, but there has never been a test to determine that a sample of DNA came specifically from perspiration."On CBS This Morning , Buting, along with lawyer Dean Strang, who was part of Avery's defense team, continued to shoot down Kratz's claims, which he calls "insecure." Kratz recently emailed The Wrap to share nine reasons why he thinks Avery is guilty, including evidence and information of Avery's past that was not featured on the show. This includes phone records that show Avery called Halbach three times on October 31, the day she went missing."One at 2:24 and one at 2:35 — both calls Avery uses the *67 feature so Teresa doesn’t know it [was] him...both placed before she arrives. Then one last call at 4:35 p.m., without the *67 feature," Kratz wrote. "Avery first believes he can simply say she never showed up [his original defense], so [he] tries to establish the alibi call after she’s already been there, hence the 4:35 call. She will never answer of course, so he doesn’t need the *67 feature for that last call."“With regard to this for instance," Buting told CBS, "[Kratz] also left out was the fact that [Avery] called and made an appointment to the office. If he had her cell phone number and was trying to lure her, why would you call the office and create a paper trail? You would just call her directly and no one would ever know that he’d come here. Instead, he goes to the office.”