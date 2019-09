This App To Fix Customer Service Woes Just Got Even Better

Struggling with customer service is pretty much the worst. Maybe you've sat through phone calls that involve insufferable wait times accompanied by the most awful Muzak in existence. Or fought, unsuccessfully, IRL with a particularly rude salesperson, attempting in vain to get your money back for something. Service, a site and app that launched last year, set out to make things easier (and less rage-inducing) by acting as a liason between businesses and customers. And now, the startup wants to streamline that maddening back-and-forth with its newest feature that launched this week, dubbed Protect The feature compiles your receipts by finding them in your email and filing a customer service complaint for you, once you've provided some basic information about the situation. That then eliminates the often-futile search for that crumpled paper receipt you used as a gum wrapper yesterday, or the confirmation email lost in the disorganized abyss that is your inbox.Beyond dealing with post-shopping situations, the souped-up Service can help you resolve airport nightmares with (slightly) less drama: The Protect function will automatically scour your email, once you've linked it up, for compensation you could be getting for flight delays or cancellations. The company expects to be able to do the same kind of automatic monitoring for other purchases soon, too; like, say, your mysteriously MIA packages from last week's online shopping rampage."A lot of what can be frustrating about resolving customer service issues is repeating your problem ad nauseam, struggling to find the right documentation, struggling to find the right channels," a Service rep told Refinery29. "Protect will build that dashboard of your receipts, so complaining about issues with a retailer will be much easier."Some fashion retailers, like these , are known for having great customer service, but there are still many that definitely aren't a breeze to deal with post-purchase. Service and, specifically, its new Protect add-on just might come in handy.This story was originally published on December 28, 2015.