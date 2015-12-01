These Fashion Retailers Have The Best Customer Service, Apparently

Other fashion brands that came in with especially high marks for making customers happy: Net-A-Porter, Shopbop, Mr Porter, Burberry, Zappos, and Kate Spade, respectively. Net-A-Porter was singled out for exceptional help via phone, while Burberry's handling of returns was highlighted by the survey. David Yurman came in 10th place; J.Crew ranked 16th best in customer service, and Moda Operandi, Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers, and Express scored spots on the end of the list.



As for department stores that truly bring it in terms of pleasant, full-service retail experiences (as opposed to the kind where you have to battle through pushy crowds and even pushier salespeople), two brands stood out, according to StellaService. Barneys New York came in 13th on the list, while Nordstrom ranked 18th for its (often-lauded) service quotient.



As far as shops that don't make us want to tear our hair out mid-store go, this seems like a pretty representative list. Which of your favorites didn't make the cut?



