Band Of Outsiders Fans Are About To Have The Best Black Friday, Ever

There's so much build-up surrounding Black Friday, it's tempting to just skip the whole thing (or simply hold out for its sister holiday made for homebodies, Cyber Monday). However, this year is going to be a little different, and a particularly special one for Band of Outsiders fans still mourning the brand's closure. WWD reports that off-price retailer Filene's Basement will be hosting a massive Band of Outsiders sale, featuring remaining merchandise from the brand's former Wooster Street flagship.
Over 2,000 pieces of men's and women's clothing and accessories from various seasons will hit virtual shelves on November 27, Black Friday, at 50% off the original price. Then, items will be reduced another 25% through Cyber Monday. After that, the sale will continue through the holiday season, according to a Filene's Basement spokesperson.
Band of Outsiders sadly shuttered after more than 10 years in the business earlier this year. It left a gap in our hearts that could only be filled by its sensible-yet-cool, uniform-like take on key staples. Tapping into this demand, Filene's Basement — itself a comeback kid — reportedly purchased part of Band of Outsiders' leftover inventory from the brand's majority stakeholder, CLCC SA, according to WWD.
“Filene’s Basement has a rich heritage in the retail space,” Mara Wedeck, the company's CMO told Refinery29 via a spokesperson. “Our team has always had unique relationships in the fashion marketplace, and they have since been revived with our launch online. It is through the Filene’s Basement legacy that we are able to bring this exciting offering and huge selection of Band of Outsiders to FilenesBasement.com.”
This might not be exactly how we envisioned our second shot at Band of Outsiders, but half off the quirky stripes and cozy sweaters we knew and loved? We're certainly not complaining.
