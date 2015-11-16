Every Cyber Monday Sale You Need To Know

With tons of madness about to ensue, we’re here to remind you that the holiday season is a marathon — not a sprint. And while some competitors look to conquer the sport that is Black Friday (after a second or third tryptophan nap, of course), a real shopper knows the hardest hitting discounts don't arrive until Cyber Monday.



For the more tranquil consumer, patience pays when it comes to online retailers. There, from the comfort of your own home, you'll find piled on discounts, and even more new merchandise. With a few (dangerously) easy taps on your smartphone, you can have your gift-buying, for others or for yourself, done in a flash.



Because the holidays are all about happiness (not stress), we’ve compiled a list of the Cyber Monday sales taking the internet by storm. For the super serious shopper, feel free to rank ‘em next to the Black Friday discounts and map out your optimal shopping plan. For those who want to keep things low-key, simply bookmark this page, and you'll soon be able to check everyone off your list.



Ahead, you'll find all the exclusive codes and need-to-know discounts for some very happy shopping — what else would you be doing on a Monday?