1. Here At Home: There were riots in Milwaukee after a police shooting following a traffic stop.
Hundreds of people rioted against the police in Milwaukee last night, following the shooting of a 23-year-old man who fled police following a traffic stop earlier in the day. (Read More)
2. Big Names: Kate Middleton encouraged families to seek mental health services for children.
Middleton championed mental health treatment for kids in a new podcast, saying she wouldn't hesitate to do the same for her own children. (Read More)
3. Major News: JFK airport in New York City evacuated after reports of shots fired. As of late Sunday night, police were unable to confirm but evacuated portions of the airport out of "an abundance of caution." (Read More)
4. Talking Points: Record floods in Louisiana force evacuations.
Three are dead while over 7,000 people have been rescued from their homes with danger still looming. (NBC News)
5. In-The-Know: Is the 22 Push-up Challenge the new Ice Bucket Challenge?
Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are the latest celebrities joining the 22 Push-up Challenge to raise awareness of mental health issues for veterans. (Read More)
6.Music Tracker: Adele will not perform at the 2017 Super Bowl.
The singer announced from the stage at one of her Los Angeles concerts that she felt "that show is not about music." (Read More)
7. This Is Not A Drill: Ryan Lochte was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil.
Lochte and three of his teammates were on their way to the Olympic Village when men stopped their taxi and ordered them to hand over their money. (Read More)
8. Must-See: Only the bravest tourists will walk on China's new glass walkway.
China opened a glass skywalk around the side of Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. Are you brave enough to make the trek? (Read More)
