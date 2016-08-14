If you are looking for your next vacation to include one very terrifying experience, we suggest heading to China to check out its new skywalk, which has you hanging off the side of a mountain.
As AOL reported earlier this month, China opened a 100-meter-long, 1.6-meter-wide glass walkway that runs along the side of Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.
The Coiling Dragon Cliff skywalk, which certainly seems like a fitting name for this beast of a walk, allows you to look down from 4,600 feet in the air. What do you see? Views include everything down to the bottom of the cliff.
This walkway, located in the southern province of Hunan, overlooks Tongtian Avenue, which includes a total of 99 turns. Clearly, this is not for the faint of heart — or anyone who experiences vertigo.
Check out more photo of China's newest attraction. That is, if you dare.
