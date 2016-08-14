Adele Burns The Super Bowl With Announcement She's Not Doing The Halftime Show

Sorry to break this to you, but Adele will not be playing the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
According to Variety, Adele revealed that she had been asked to play this year's show, but turned it down for one very good reason: It's "not about the music."
In a video from her Saturday night show in Los Angeles, Adele is seen telling the sold-out crowd, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl," to a round of applause.
"I mean, come on," she continued, "that show is not about music. And I don’t really — I can’t dance or anything like that."
While she didn't seem to have a hard time declining the NFL's offer, she did say, "They were very kind, they did ask me, but I said no."
Adele's announcement comes days after it was reported by The Sun that she was the first choice to play this year's halftime show taking place in Houston on February 5, 2017.
While it's clear the NFL will now have to find someone new to take this year's Super Bowl halftime duties — Taylor Swift, perhaps? — Adele did joke maybe she'd reconsider in her next life. You know, the one where she's a well-choreographed pop star.
Adele ne fera pas la mi-temps du #SuperBowl. Elle a été contactée mais a décliné l'invitation #AdeleLive2016 😯🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/7c03cwMCSF— Adele France (@AdeleSourceFR) August 14, 2016
