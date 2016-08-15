Update: All Clear Given At JFK After Shooting Scare

Update: The all clear has been given at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where a shooting scare late Sunday sparked a police response and flight delays.
"At this time, no firearm, rounds or shell casings, or other evidence of shots fired has been found," a spokesman for the law enforcement arm of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
The security situation was set off by a report of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. It is not clear what prompted the report.
This story was originally published on August 14, 2016.
At least one terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was evacuated "as a precaution" late Sunday as police investigated an unconfirmed report of shots fired.
The initial report came in at around 9:30 p.m., the Associated Press reports. But more than two hours later, there was no confirmation that a shooting had occurred. No injuries were reported, local law enforcement officials said.
Still, the report sparked a flurry of police activity. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said a partial evacuation was ordered "as a precaution," NBC News reports. A ground stop was also ordered for planes at the airport.
"There are no reported injuries or arrests at this time," Port Authority said in a statement. "We have no actual confirmation of shots fired."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
"At this time, no firearm, rounds or shell casings, or other evidence of shots fired has been found," a spokesman for the law enforcement arm of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
The security situation was set off by a report of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. It is not clear what prompted the report.
This story was originally published on August 14, 2016.
At least one terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was evacuated "as a precaution" late Sunday as police investigated an unconfirmed report of shots fired.
The initial report came in at around 9:30 p.m., the Associated Press reports. But more than two hours later, there was no confirmation that a shooting had occurred. No injuries were reported, local law enforcement officials said.
Still, the report sparked a flurry of police activity. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said a partial evacuation was ordered "as a precaution," NBC News reports. A ground stop was also ordered for planes at the airport.
"There are no reported injuries or arrests at this time," Port Authority said in a statement. "We have no actual confirmation of shots fired."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Video:
Advertisement