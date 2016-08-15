Update: After two consecutive nights of violent unrest in the city of Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett has imposed a 10 p.m. curfew, Reuters reports.
"There is a curfew that will be more strictly enforced tonight for teenagers," he said in a press conference. "So, parents, after 10 o'clock, your teenagers better be home or in a place where they're off the streets."
At least four Milwaukee police officers were injured, and 14 people arrested, during the second night of the protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. The shooting was allegedly caught on video, the mayor said on Sunday.
During a press conference today, he said that he is looking to get the footage released as quickly as possible.
This article was originally published on August 14, 2016.
Hundreds of people rioted against the police in Milwaukee last night, following the shooting of a 23-year-old man who fled police following a traffic stop earlier in the day, the Associated Press reports.
The protesters set fire to a squad car and threw a brick through the window of another. The crowds also threw rocks at police and local businesses when the opposing sides faced off at around 11 p.m. local time. The altercation ended with overturned bus stops and the burning of local businesses: a BMO Harris bank branch, a BP gas station, an O'Reilly Auto Parts store, and a beauty supply store
Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press conference that the person who was killed was stopped for "suspicious activity" and was armed." The AP noted that police had said earlier that he was carrying a gun that was stolen in a burglary in Waukesha, WI, in March. The mayor pled for an end to the violence, calling for calm and saying, "We have to go through the process of finding justice, but we have to be able to restore order to these neighborhoods."
The race of the officer involved in the shooting and the suspect were not released. The officer, a 24-year-old who has been with the department for six years, three of those as an officer, was placed on administrative duty.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
