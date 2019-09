This article was originally published on August 14, 2016.Hundreds of people rioted against the police in Milwaukee last night, following the shooting of a 23-year-old man who fled police following a traffic stop earlier in the day, the Associated Press reports.The protesters set fire to a squad car and threw a brick through the window of another. The crowds also threw rocks at police and local businesses when the opposing sides faced off at around 11 p.m. local time. The altercation ended with overturned bus stops and the burning of local businesses: a BMO Harris bank branch, a BP gas station, an O'Reilly Auto Parts store, and a beauty supply storeMayor Tom Barrett said in a press conference that the person who was killed was stopped for "suspicious activity" and was armed." The AP noted that police had said earlier that he was carrying a gun that was stolen in a burglary in Waukesha, WI, in March. The mayor pled for an end to the violence, calling for calm and saying, "We have to go through the process of finding justice, but we have to be able to restore order to these neighborhoods."The race of the officer involved in the shooting and the suspect were not released. The officer, a 24-year-old who has been with the department for six years, three of those as an officer, was placed on administrative duty.This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.