1. Major News: Hillary Clinton delivered the speech of her life at the DNC.
Her speech came at the end of a week in which the party has pushed to unify behind Clinton after a contentious primary season. "When any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit," Clinton said after formally accepting her historic nomination. (Read More)
2. World News: Angela Merkel announced asylum-seekers will still be welcome in Germany in the wake of recent attacks.Though the two attacks carried out this month by asylum-seekers have injured over 35 people, the German chancellor explained, "Fear cannot be the guide for political action." (Read More)
3. U.S. News: Ingmar Guandique, who was convicted of killing Washington intern Chandra Levy, will not be retried.
Levy went missing in 2001 and her remains were found in 2002. Guandique was found guilty in 2010 and was granted a new trial in 2015. (The Washington Post)
4. On The Trail: Donald Trump Jr. has accused President Obama of plagiarizing a line from his RNC speech.The line, "That’s not the America that I know," was used by Trump Jr. last week, but was also used by Obama in mid-July and President George W. Bush in 2001, among others. (Read More)
5. Tech Talk: Melania Trump's website has been taken down.Trump tweeted that it was removed because it was outdated. However, some critics believe it was taken down after she was accused of lying about having earned an undergraduate degree in architecture, a credential listed on the site. (Read More)
6. Throwback: MTV Classic, formerly VH1 Classic, will play shows made popular on MTV in the '90s and early 2000s starting on August 1.The station's lineup will include Daria, Wonder Showzen, MTV Cribs, Beavis & Butt-head, Laguna Beach, Clone High, Pimp My Ride, Jackass, and Run’s House. (Read More)
7. Noms: We have reached peak rosé.Compartés has introduced a new chocolate bar called Roses & Rosé, which is infused with French wine and contains crystallized rose petals. (Read More)
8. ICYMI: JoJo released a new single and music video from her first album in 10 years.The song, "Fuck Apologies" will be featured on Mad Love, which will be released on October 14. It will be her third album, following her self-titled debut and 2006's The High Road. (Read More)
