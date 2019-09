JoJo's new single is off her upcoming record, Mad Love, out October 14. It's her first in over a decade, which she promises will have her going back to her R & B roots.As People pointed out, the wait for a new JoJo album was due to a seven-year lawsuit with her record label that didn't allow her to release new music."I didn't own my voice," JoJo told the magazine of the suit, which was finally resolved in 2014.Now, she's hopeful that 2016 will be her year. "I've been singing since I was 2 years old, so this is really an extension of who I am," she said. "And I'm just really thankful that there are people who have stuck by me and people who still want to listen."Fans can hear JoJo on tour with Fifth Harmony until September.