JoJo is mad as hell on her new single and she's not going to take it anymore.
On "Fuck Apologies," JoJo — real name Joanna Levesque — teams up with Wiz Khalifa for a song that has her standing her ground.
"I would say sorry if I really meant it," the 25-year-old sings, making it clear she DGAF about what you want, she's doing her. She's definitely not some perfect pop princess.
No surprise, being that this is the same singer who in 2004, at the age of 13, gave us "Leave (Get Out)," an anthem that made it clear where a bad ex should go.
JoJo's new single is off her upcoming record, Mad Love, out October 14. It's her first in over a decade, which she promises will have her going back to her R & B roots.
As People pointed out, the wait for a new JoJo album was due to a seven-year lawsuit with her record label that didn't allow her to release new music.
"I didn't own my voice," JoJo told the magazine of the suit, which was finally resolved in 2014.
Now, she's hopeful that 2016 will be her year. "I've been singing since I was 2 years old, so this is really an extension of who I am," she said. "And I'm just really thankful that there are people who have stuck by me and people who still want to listen."
Fans can hear JoJo on tour with Fifth Harmony until September.
