Despite Terror Attacks, Germany's Chancellor Won't Change Refugee Policies

Angela Merkel is not budging on her commitment to accept refugees into Germany despite the recent wave of attacks the nation has witnessed.
"For me it is clear: We will stick to our fundamental principles," the German chancellor said in a press conference in Berlin, according to The Wall Street Journal. "These principles mean we will give asylum to those who are politically persecuted, and we will give protection to those who flee war and expulsion according to the Geneva Refugee Convention."
The press conference was Merkel's first public appearance since a suicide bomber injured 15 people in southern Germany, and more than 20 train passengers were injured in an axe attack in Bavaria. Authorities had said that the attacks were carried out by asylum-seekers, a Syrian and an Afghan respectively, who pledged allegiance to ISIS.
"Fear cannot be the guide for political action," Merkel said about the violent events, calling them "shocking, aggrieving, and also depressing."
She added, "We cannot and need not allow our way of life to be broken by such people who have no goal but to scare us and to destroy our cohesion."
Over a million refugees have entered Germany since the nation opened its borders at the beginning of last year. However, the number of asylum seekers has also dropped dramatically in recent months, from a record 206,101 in November to 16,635 new arrivals in June, The Wall Street Journal reported.
