Update: More Details Emerge About Attack On German Train

Update: ISIS has claimed responsibility for Monday night’s axe attack on a German train, according to The Associated Press.
Despite the claims, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told the news agency that the suspect, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, appeared to have self-radicalized, and that notes found in the unidentified teen’s bedroom did not indicate any direct connection with the group. He added that authorities were still investigating evidence seized from the teenager’s room.
The South China Morning Post identified the four people wounded in the attack as being three members of a family from Hong Kong, plus the boyfriend of the family’s adult daughter. Two of the four are reported to be in critical condition.
Despite the claims, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told the news agency that the suspect, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, appeared to have self-radicalized, and that notes found in the unidentified teen’s bedroom did not indicate any direct connection with the group. He added that authorities were still investigating evidence seized from the teenager’s room.
The South China Morning Post identified the four people wounded in the attack as being three members of a family from Hong Kong, plus the boyfriend of the family’s adult daughter. Two of the four are reported to be in critical condition.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on July 18, 2016, at 7:14 p.m.
A teenager who attacked passengers with an axe on a train in Germany has been shot dead by police as he fled the scene, the BBC reports.
More than 20 people were injured during the rampage on a train in Bavaria.
The man carried out the attack with an axe and a knife, seriously injuring three people. One other suffered light injuries and 14 people are being treated for shock.
The assailant has been identified as a 17-year-old Afghan citizen, according to Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, The Guardian is reporting.
Police at the scene confirmed that the attacker had been shot as he attempted to escape.
The attack happened between Ochsenfurt and Wuerzburg-Heidingsfeld train stations at around 9 p.m. local time.
A teenager who attacked passengers with an axe on a train in Germany has been shot dead by police as he fled the scene, the BBC reports.
More than 20 people were injured during the rampage on a train in Bavaria.
The man carried out the attack with an axe and a knife, seriously injuring three people. One other suffered light injuries and 14 people are being treated for shock.
The assailant has been identified as a 17-year-old Afghan citizen, according to Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, The Guardian is reporting.
Police at the scene confirmed that the attacker had been shot as he attempted to escape.
The attack happened between Ochsenfurt and Wuerzburg-Heidingsfeld train stations at around 9 p.m. local time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement