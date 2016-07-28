Good news: At long last, Daria is coming back to MTV.
The iconic MTV cartoon about the life of Daria Morgendorffer is headed to a new channel called MTV Classic, according to Vulture. Previously known as VH1 Classic, the channel will be closer to MTV's best days: clever cartoons, music video mania, and that good ol' 90s/early aughts vibe.
Daria isn't the only show returning to our TV diets. Erik Flannigan, MTV’s executive vice-president of music and events strategy and development, told Vulture that fans can expect reruns of Wonder Showzen, MTV Cribs, Beavis and Butt-head, Laguna Beach, and Clone High. There will also be evenings dedicated to Pimp My Ride, Jackass, and Run’s House. MTV Classic will be a constant run of TBTs to shows that originally aired over a decade ago. Imagine it: More Xzibit, more LC, and more "Hello, MTV, and welcome to my crib."
The channel will be the permanent home for the shows and broadcasts unearthed by a project called MTV Vault, Flannigan told Vulture. For the last five years, over a million physical tapes from three decades of MTV history have been digitized for this opportunity at a second life. "So much great content from MTV’s past has gone unseen on any platform for years,” Flannigan told Vulture, adding that the “timing seemed right to bring the best of it back to life in a new context."
Get a feel for the channel before it airs August 1:
