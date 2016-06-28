Willow Smith's First Chanel Campaign Is Here, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: The Supreme Court ruled that Texas' restrictive abortion law HB2 is unconstitutional.The law, which has been in effect since 2013, led abortion clinics across the state to shut down when they were not able to meet the requirements it laid out, such as ensuring all doctors performing abortions had admitting privileges at a local hospital. (Read More)
2. Must See: This weekend, Simone Biles became the first gymnast in 42 years to win four U.S. National Championships in a row.Her spot on the Olympic team won't be official until she completes the trials next week, but at this point the trials are, as ABC News put it, a "mere formality" after Biles ended this weekend's competition with a score of 125 points. (Read More)
3. World News: Pope Francis advised Catholics to ask forgiveness from gay men and women.
Pope Francis explained to the press, "I believe that the church not only should apologize to the person who is gay whom it has offended, but has to apologize to the poor, to exploited women, to children who have been exploited for labor. It has to ask forgiveness for having blessed many weapons." (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Disney's upcoming film Moana is facing criticism over the portrayal of a Polynesian demigod, Maui.Some critics are upset that the animated character, voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, appears to be extremely overweight, suggesting this does not match up with the warrior's physique the demigod was said to have had. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: The Red Cross has apologized for a swim-safety poster that has been criticized for racism.
After a woman put a photo of the poster — which depicts white children as following the rules and children of color as "uncool" rule breakers — on Twitter, the Red Cross issued a statement apologizing for offending anyone. (Read More)
6. Style Stalking: The first images from Willow Smith's Chanel campaign have been released.
Smith appears in the house's 2016 eyewear campaign for the fall/winter season. In a statement issued by Chanel, the label explained that Karl Lagerfeld picked the youngest Smith for her "youth and energy," which the brand believes embodies "her generation’s spirit." (Read More)
7. In-The-Know: Shark Week fans were upset to discover the film Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives will not be part of this year's lineup.The faux documentary first aired as part of the Discovery Channel's annual week of sharks in 2013. It was such a hit that in 2014 the channel aired a sequel, Megalodon: The New Evidence. (Read More)
8. Tech Talk: Twitter is introducing searchable, emoji-like stickers that can be added to photos.Filters are the new hot thing in social media. Now Twitter will join the other social giants with an overlay of their own for photos. All stickers will be searchable, much like Instagram’s emoji search. That means that if there’s a big event sticker, you can see all other images from that event. (Read More)
