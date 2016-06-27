Get ready, Rio — Simone Biles is headed your way.
Over the weekend, the gymnastics "phenom" clinched her fourth straight national title and all but secured her spot for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, ABC News reports. Her spot on the Olympic team won't be official until she completes the trials next week but, as ABC News put it, at this point the trials are a "mere formality" after Biles ended this weekend's competition with a score of 125 points — nearly four points higher than the second-place finisher, three-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.
Over two nights of competition, Biles earned top scores in the vault, balance beam, and floor exercise events. With this victory, she 's now racked up 11 national titles since 2013.
And it's easy to see why:
Her landing on that vault was so near perfect that she scored a 9.9 on execution. Check it out in slow motion:
Meanwhile, her floor routine left commentators proclaiming that she was "untouchable" after finishing a move that happens to be called "The Biles." Yes, she even has a move named after her.
According to Team USA, Biles is the first to win four straight U.S. National Championships in 42 years. Technically, the U.S. team isn't officially announced until July 10. But it's pretty safe to say Simone Biles will be slaying in Rio.
