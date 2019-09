Disney's new movie, Moana, is one of the most highly-anticipated animation films of the fall. While the specifics of the plot are still unclear from the trailers, we know that we are getting a new princess named Moana, voiced by 14-year-old Auli'i Cravalho We also know that we get to meet Maui, a legendary Polynesian demi-god, voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.From the trailers, Maui seems like both a source of comedic relief and guidance to the young princess as he tells her tales of his strength and she stares at him skeptically.He seems part-Hercules, part-Kronk, part-IRL The Rock himself.The reception for the film has been pretty positive so far, with fans praising Disney for bringing another diverse set of characters to the screen following the release of The Princess and The Frog in 2009. But, a few members of the Polynesian community are voicing their concerns and dissatisfaction with the depiction of Maui. They feel that the cartoon version of Maui is degrading and disrespectful to their culture.

One site titled an article on the subject , "Fat Maui mickey mouse."A meme of Maui, posted by footballer Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu , shows the fictionalized character's body compared to The Rock in Hercules.