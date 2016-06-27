We also know that we get to meet Maui, a legendary Polynesian demi-god, voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
From the trailers, Maui seems like both a source of comedic relief and guidance to the young princess as he tells her tales of his strength and she stares at him skeptically.
He seems part-Hercules, part-Kronk, part-IRL The Rock himself.
The reception for the film has been pretty positive so far, with fans praising Disney for bringing another diverse set of characters to the screen following the release of The Princess and The Frog in 2009. But, a few members of the Polynesian community are voicing their concerns and dissatisfaction with the depiction of Maui. They feel that the cartoon version of Maui is degrading and disrespectful to their culture.
One site titled an article on the subject, "Fat Maui mickey mouse."
A meme of Maui, posted by footballer Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu, shows the fictionalized character's body compared to The Rock in Hercules.
@guardian Maui was always described in the legends as 'beautiful' attractive & a warrior. This *is* offensive ugly stereotyping.— Joolz Denby (@JoolzDenby) June 27, 2016
@guardian @EleanorAingeRoy omg that's terrible. Polynesians were fit warriors. I don't blame anyone for being angry.— Nozrati (@Nozrati) June 27, 2016
@guardian Obesity in Polynesia is modern phenomena with the advent of foreign foods.— George Wolfgramm (@georgewolfgramm) June 27, 2016
.@guardianworld Interesting to do an image web search of the god Maui. None of the returned art show a tanned beach ball.— Jeffrey Richman (@jcrichman) June 27, 2016
On the other side of the argument is comic book illustrator and wrestler, Michael Mulipola.
On his social media platforms, he annotated the character's sketches and explained why he does not think that the images of Maui are offensive or dishonest.
My lua sene on the Maui design for the Moana Disney film. Now you know and knowing is half the battle #WeAreMaui pic.twitter.com/T6T2ykGe57— Michel Mulipola (@bloodysamoan) June 23, 2016
Here's a picture of a more realistic Maui based on facts. HINT: He's a fictional character #WeAreMaui pic.twitter.com/mD3yWMVMHT— Michel Mulipola (@bloodysamoan) June 26, 2016
In a YouTube video on the subject, another New Zealander said that to him, "Maui's body is all about function, not aesthetics." He continued, "When I look at Maui's body, I do not see an obese man who has had too much to eat at his aunties house... I see a demi-god who looks like he is physically capable of fishing up the islands..."