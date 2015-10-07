This Is The Awesome Teen Who Will Voice Disney's Newest Princess, Moana

There are a host of reasons to be eager for Disney's upcoming animated film, Moana. The movie will feature Disney's first Polynesian princess. It will have music, which Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will sing, written in part by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. And now we learn it will feature Auli'i Cravalho, a 14-year-old Native Hawaiian, as the voice of Moana.
People magazine announced Cravalho's casting, along with some new images the character. Cravalho apparently had some doubts about trying out for the part, but, clearly, those doubts were unfounded. Casting director Rachel Sutton explains in an accompanying video that Cravalho was the last person she saw for the role.
The movie follows Moana as she goes on a oceanic adventure. Johnson voices the demigod Maui.
"Moana is such an amazing character," Cravalho told People. "She’s brave, she is so empowered, she knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to get it, and I think that’s something that I can relate to as well. I just love watching how she goes along in this wonderful movie and grows as a person and helps her culture along the way."
Watch footage of Cravalho's auditions below, and see her reaction after learning that she got the role.
People magazine announced Cravalho's casting, along with some new images the character. Cravalho apparently had some doubts about trying out for the part, but, clearly, those doubts were unfounded. Casting director Rachel Sutton explains in an accompanying video that Cravalho was the last person she saw for the role.
The movie follows Moana as she goes on a oceanic adventure. Johnson voices the demigod Maui.
"Moana is such an amazing character," Cravalho told People. "She’s brave, she is so empowered, she knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to get it, and I think that’s something that I can relate to as well. I just love watching how she goes along in this wonderful movie and grows as a person and helps her culture along the way."
Watch footage of Cravalho's auditions below, and see her reaction after learning that she got the role.
Unfortunately, we'll have to be a little patient. The movie, which is directed by Disney veterans Ron Clements and John Musker, won't come out until November 2016.
Advertisement