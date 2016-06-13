Moana speaks. A new trailer for Disney's latest animated film, Moana is giving fans a closer look and listen to the first Polynesian Disney princess.
The latest teaser from the movie shows us Moana, an adventurous teenager on a journey to save her people with a demigod named Maui, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, by her side.
With this new clip, fans finally get a chance to hear Auli'i Cravalho, the Native Hawaiian teenager who lends her voice to the titular character. Sure, it's only one word, but it's enough to get us excited.
This new trailer certainly isn't giving anything away about the movie's plot, but it does show Moana embarking on a quest, sailing the Pacific Ocean to "explore what's beyond the horizon" and find her own identity, in the process.
With her athletic physique, caramel skin and dark, wavy hair, it's clear that Moana is a Disney princess all her own. Not to mention, the first woman of color since Tiana of The Princess and the Frog to star in a Disney movie.
While Moana may be rather quiet in this new teaser, fans do get to hear songs from Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lent his songwriting skills to the movie, along with Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina.
Added bonus, we also get to see The Rock's Maui show off some of his killer moves. Unfortunately, Moana doesn't seem too impressed.
Moana hits theaters November 23.
