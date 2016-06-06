Selena Gomez Takes A Stand On Trans Rights, Plus More Stories

Just Wrong: An analysis of Trump's campaign payroll found that female staffers earn a third less than male staffers.A Boston Globe analysis found that male staffers earned about $6,100 in April, whereas female staffers for Trump only earned $4,500. Hillary Clinton's campaign staff, in the meantime, have been paid fairly equally in regards to gender. (Read More)
On The Trail: Hillary Clinton won the Virgin Islands Democratic caucus and Puerto Rico's Democratic primary.The Democratic candidates are inching closer to the final decision, especially as California, Montana, New Mexico, and New Jersey will all give out a total of 758 delegates Tuesday. (Read More)
Music Tracker: Governors Ball cancelled day three of the festival, including Kanye West's headlining set, due to "severe weather."Thanks to a "high likelihood of lightning in the area," the third day of the annual music festival was cancelled, with organizers writing "the safety of fans, artists, and crew always comes first." Festivalgoers were offered full refunds, although Kanye fans still took to Twitter to express their disappointment. (Read More)
In-The-Know: A new report suggests that Zika may also be transmitted through oral sex.According to the New York Times, a new report from France suggests that Zika can be transmitted through oral sex, in addition to sexual intercourse. Zika has been linked to a birth defect called microcephaly; if a partner has been exposed, the World Health Organization suggests abstaining from sex for a total of eight weeks to avoid transmission. (Read More)
Talking Points: Psychologists have found that women are more interested in sex than their male partners believe.After performing three studies with 229 long-term couples, 18 to 68 years old, psychologists determined that men oftentimes underestimated their female partner's desire for sex. (Read More)
ICYMI: Selena Gomez will donate proceeds from her North Carolina show to a local LGBTQ charity.Instead of canceling her North Carolina show given the state's anti-transgender "bathroom bill," the pop artist has decided to show her support for transgender equality by donating proceeds to charity. "I went back and forth on whether I should cancel my concert in North Carolina," Gomez wrote in a letter to Billboard. "And ultimately, I think what is right for me is to move forward with my show and donate a portion of the proceeds to Equality North Carolina and their effort to defeat this act of discrimination." (Read More)
Here At Home: Deshauna Barber, Miss District Of Columbia, won last night's Miss USA pageant.Out of 52 contestants, including one contestant who was found in an online social media search, retired Army master sergeant Deshauna Barber took the crown. In response to a question about the military allowing women to serve, she said, "As a woman in the United States Army, I think it was an amazing job by our government to allow women to integrate into every branch of the military. We are just a tough as men." (Read More)
Listen Up: Elisa Kreisinger looks at the staggering number of women who are jailed after retaliating against abuse.Correction officials in New York report that "67% of women sent to prison in 2005 for killing someone close to them were abused by the victim of their crime." (Read More)
