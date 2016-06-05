While Hillary Clinton has been paying staffers equally, Donald Trump has been paying the men on his campaign staff one-third more than women, according to a Boston Globe analysis of payroll data for both campaigns.
The Globe analyzed the payroll for both campaigns for April, the most recent month with publicly available data, and found that gender wage gap for Trump's staffers was actually worse than the national average — with his male staffers bringing in about $6,100 in April compared to $4,500 for female staffers.
This is disheartening for many reasons, but the biggest one, as the Globe notes, is that women only make up 28% of his total staff overall. That doesn't bode well for his staffing choices in the White House should he be elected president, considering women make up 51% of the population of the U.S.
Advertisement
And while Clinton staffers were paid less overall, the campaign is 53% female with a smaller gender pay gap. Clinton, whose campaign staff is significantly larger, paid female staffers $3,710 on average. Men took home $3,760.
The Globe didn't look at Bernie Sanders' campaign, but Jezebel reported in March that the campaign pays women, on average, a little under $1,000 more than men. However, the top 10 highest-paid employees are all male.
The Trump campaign did not respond to the Globe's request for comment.
Advertisement