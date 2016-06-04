Selena Gomez is showing support for her LGBTQ fans in North Carolina by taking a "show must go on" approach.
In a letter to Billboard, Gomez wrote, "I am very fortunate to have grown up in a home where I learned from an early age that everyone should be treated equally." That is exactly why she doesn't plan on canceling her Revival Tour stop in North Carolina on June 7. Instead, Gomez will donate proceeds from the show to a local LGBTQ charity.
"I went back and forth on whether I should cancel my concert in North Carolina," Gomez wrote. "And ultimately, I think what is right for me is to move forward with my show and donate a portion of the proceeds to Equality North Carolina and their effort to defeat this act of discrimination."
Gomez's announcement comes in light of the state's "bathroom bill," which bans individuals from using public restrooms that don't match their gender at birth.
The bill was quickly labeled as being discriminatory, with the U.S. Department of Justice filing a countersuit against the state for violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Title IX of the Education Acts Amendment of 1972, and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.
Gomez said that she's been "reassured" that the venue has gender-neutral bathrooms. "I want everyone coming to my show to be welcomed," she wrote.
Gomez ended her statement by writing, "I feel like my generation is the most progressive one yet and believe there will be a day soon when laws like HB2 won’t even be a consideration."
Now, that's how you really kill 'em with kindness.
In a letter to Billboard, Gomez wrote, "I am very fortunate to have grown up in a home where I learned from an early age that everyone should be treated equally." That is exactly why she doesn't plan on canceling her Revival Tour stop in North Carolina on June 7. Instead, Gomez will donate proceeds from the show to a local LGBTQ charity.
"I went back and forth on whether I should cancel my concert in North Carolina," Gomez wrote. "And ultimately, I think what is right for me is to move forward with my show and donate a portion of the proceeds to Equality North Carolina and their effort to defeat this act of discrimination."
Gomez's announcement comes in light of the state's "bathroom bill," which bans individuals from using public restrooms that don't match their gender at birth.
The bill was quickly labeled as being discriminatory, with the U.S. Department of Justice filing a countersuit against the state for violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Title IX of the Education Acts Amendment of 1972, and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.
Gomez said that she's been "reassured" that the venue has gender-neutral bathrooms. "I want everyone coming to my show to be welcomed," she wrote.
Gomez ended her statement by writing, "I feel like my generation is the most progressive one yet and believe there will be a day soon when laws like HB2 won’t even be a consideration."
Now, that's how you really kill 'em with kindness.
Advertisement