Kendall Jenner's Red Carpet Heels Were EPIC, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: A new NASA study has revealed that climate change is affecting the way the Earth spins on its polar axis.
According to the study, published in the scientific journal Science Advances, melting ice sheets are shifting the distribution of weight on the planet so drastically that they are changing the way the Earth spins on its polar axis. The particular culprits are the sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, which contain 99% of the fresh water on Earth, according to The National Snow and Ice Data Center. (Read More)
2. World News: Terror suspect Mohamed Abrini admitted to being the “man in the hat” caught on surveillance at the Brussels airport.
3. Here At Home: President Obama said Hillary Clinton's private email server was "careless," but didn't jeopardize national security.
In his first-ever interview with Fox News Sunday, President Obama said that he continues to believe that Clinton, who used a private server for her emails while acting as Secretary of State, "has not jeopardized America's national security." (Read More)
4. Get It Girl: Kate Middleton joined a charity cricket match while in India, and dominated — all while wearing wedge heels.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are wrapping up the first day of their visit to India and it already looks like they've done a little bit of everything in Mumbai. Ever the good sport, Kate Middleton managed to be both fashion icon and cricketer at the same time. (Read More)
5. ICYMI: Starbucks apologized to a Florida man who received a coffee that had the words "Diabetes here I come" written on it.
In an email to Florida's Action News Jax, Starbucks corporate headquarters wrote, “We strive to provide an inclusive and positive experience for our customers, and we're disappointed to learn of this incident." And added, "We are working directly with the customer to apologize for his experience, and with our partners (employees) to ensure this does not happen again.” (Read More)
6. Double Take: Fans are debating whether part of Victoria Beckham's thigh is missing in a photo from Vogue China.
Is her long, baggy white shirt covering part of her thigh? That's quite possible. Maybe the gray background makes it hard to distinguish the shirt and thigh from everything else? Possibly. Or maybe this is yet another example of photoshopping celebrity women to meet insane beauty standards? (Read More)
7. This Is Not A Drill: Drake revealed that his new album, Views From The 6, will be released on April 29.
It's finally happening: Drake is back! Drake revealed the long-awaited album’s release date on Beats 1 OVO Sound Radio show, reports Us Weekly. Views From The 6 officially drops on Friday, April 29. The album will be available exclusively on Apple Music and iTunes. (Read More)
8. Red Carpet: Kendall Jenner's slayed on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet with a bubbly ponytail and thigh-high lace-up sandals.
It takes a lot to stand out in the no-holds-barred fashion on an MTV awards show red carpet. Recognizing this, Kendall Jenner and her team of stylists put together something that wowed, combining elements that no mere mortal could pull off and a hairstyle we want to copy immediately. (Read More)
