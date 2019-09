Authorities have identified two of the suicide bombers involved in Tuesday's attacks as Khalid and Brahim el-Bakraoui, brothers who are Belgian nationals, the BBC reports. One suspect is believed to be on the run.Ed. note: This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as additional information comes in. It was originally published at 6:05 a.m.Brussels has been hit by multiple explosions this morning, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries across Belgium's capital city, according to a Belgian security official . Two explosions occurred at Zaventem Airport this morning, according to multiple reports. A third blast went off at a metro station in the suburb of Maalbeek.The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Associated Press reports."This is a dark moment for our nation. We need calm and solidarity," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said, according to AP. "We know that there are many dead, many injured."At least 34 people are believed to be dead following the explosions, according to the AP . At least 250 more are reported injured . Several Americans were injured in the attacks, including three Mormon missionaries and an American service member and his family, NBC News reported.

Adelma Marina Tapia Ruiz, 37, is the first victim of the attacks to be identified, The Guardian reports. Tapia Ruiz was at the Brussels airport with her Belgian husband, Christophe Delcambe, and their twin four-year-old daughters Maureen and Alondra, when the explosions took place. Originally from Peru, Tapia Ruiz had lived in Brussels for six years. One of her daughters was reportedly wounded by flying debris from the explosions.The Jet Airways crew member wounded in the blasts, whose picture has abounded on front pages and social media, has been identified as Nidhi Chaphekar, according to The Guardian . Eleven were killed at Brussels airport and 20 at Maelbeek metro stationIt is also alleged that Belgian intelligence officials had been aware of the threat of attacks in the capital, raising the question as to why security forces were unable to protect key areas like the city's airport.