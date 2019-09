The explosions came days after Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in the November terror attacks in Paris was captured in Brussels. Officials were warned of additional terror plots after that raid, saying that Abdeslam had been planning to "restart something" in the city, NBC News reported at the time.



Following the news of the attacks, France's interior minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, announced that France will deploy 1,600 new police officers along the country's borders and at transportation hubs, The New York Times reports Police investigations into the attack are underway, and according to the BBC , seven suspects have been arrested in Brussels this week so far, with more arrests likely to follow.President Barack Obama, speaking in Cuba Tuesday morning, condemned the attacks: “This is yet another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” he said. “We can and will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”