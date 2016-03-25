Ed. note: This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as additional information comes in. Last update: Friday 25th of March, 2016.
A British man named David Dixon, 53, from Nottingham, has been confirmed as dead following the multiple explosions that took place in Brussels on Tuesday morning, according to The Times.
He was believed to be safe after texting his family after the first bomb went off at Zaventem Airport, but was later killed by the third blast, which went off at a metro station in the suburb of Maelbeek. Siblings from New York are now also confirmed as among those killed on Tuesday.
The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to Associated Press reports. At least 31 people are said to be dead following the explosions, according to the AP. Dozens more are reported injured.
Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted a message of condolence Friday morning:
He was believed to be safe after texting his family after the first bomb went off at Zaventem Airport, but was later killed by the third blast, which went off at a metro station in the suburb of Maelbeek. Siblings from New York are now also confirmed as among those killed on Tuesday.
The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to Associated Press reports. At least 31 people are said to be dead following the explosions, according to the AP. Dozens more are reported injured.
Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted a message of condolence Friday morning:
Advertisement
I am deeply saddened to hear David Dixon was killed in the Brussels attacks. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 25, 2016
The explosions have left the city in mourning. "This is a dark moment for our nation. We need calm and solidarity," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on the day of the attack, according to AP. "We know that there are many dead, many injured."
The explosions came days after Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in the November terror attacks in Paris, was captured in Brussels. Officials were warned of additional terror plots after that raid, saying that Abdeslam had been planning to "restart something" in the city, NBC News reported at the time.
Following the news of the attacks, France's interior minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, announced that France will deploy 1,600 new police officers along the country's borders and at transportation hubs, The New York Times reports.
Police investigations into the attack are underway, and according to the BBC, seven suspects have been arrested in Brussels this week so far, with more arrests likely to follow.
President Barack Obama, speaking in Cuba Tuesday morning, condemned the attacks: “This is yet another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” he said. “We can and will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”
Following the news of the attacks, France's interior minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, announced that France will deploy 1,600 new police officers along the country's borders and at transportation hubs, The New York Times reports.
Police investigations into the attack are underway, and according to the BBC, seven suspects have been arrested in Brussels this week so far, with more arrests likely to follow.
President Barack Obama, speaking in Cuba Tuesday morning, condemned the attacks: “This is yet another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” he said. “We can and will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”
Advertisement