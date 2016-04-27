Key Suspect In Paris Terror Attacks Charged

Update: April 27, 2016: Salah Abdeslam, the key suspect in the November Paris attacks that killed 130, has been charged with terrorist murders, possession, and use of bombs and weapons, according to The Associated Press.
Frank Berton, Abdeslam’s lawyer, said that preliminary charges have been laid against his client. Abdeslam, purported to be the last surviving member of the terrorist group that carried out the November 13 attacks on Paris, is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the attacks and was wanted by authorities until his arrest in Belgium on March 18. Abdeslam was also indicted by Belgian authorities in connection to the March 15 shootout in Brussels, according to the BBC.
Abdeslam was extradited from Brussels to France early on Wednesday, where he will reportedly be held in Fleury-Merogis, a high-security prison south of Paris.
Update: March 18, 2016: Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in the November terror attacks in Paris, has been arrested in Belgium, French police officials told The Associated Press. Abdeslam, who has been on the run since the coordinated bombings and shootings that left 130 dead, was believed to be one of the sole survivors among the group of Islamic State militants that planned and executed the attacks. Several outlets, including the BBC, are reporting that he was wounded in the raid that led to his capture. "We got him," one Belgian official tweeted.
This story was originally published on December 15, 2015.
Authorities in France have reportedly arrested a man as part of the ongoing investigation into last month's deadly terror attacks in Paris.
The 29-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Paris area, according to the BBC. French media have reported that he was planning to travel to Syria.
Following the November 13 attacks, authorities have conducted thousands of raids and have placed hundreds of people under house arrest as part of an ongoing terrorism crackdown, according to French wire service AFP. This recent suspect is one of roughly a dozen people to be arrested or taken into police custody in connection with the attacks across France and Belgium, AFP reports.
At least 130 people died in the series of coordinated bombings and shootings across the city. Security remains high across France, where a state of emergency remains in effect.
Two other people have also been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a kosher supermarket, The Associated Press reports. Seventeen people were killed in the attacks carried out at the market and Charlie Hebdo publication that day.
