Update: Starbucks Issues Apology For Insulting Message On Cup

Update, April 10 5:00 p.m. EDT: Starbucks has officially apologized to a Florida man who received a coffee at one of their establishments that had the words "Diabetes here I come" written on it, instead of his name.
In an email to Florida's Action News Jax, Starbucks corporate headquarters wrote, “We strive to provide an inclusive and positive experience for our customers, and we're disappointed to learn of this incident."
Starbucks added, "We are working directly with the customer to apologize for his experience, and with our partners (employees) to ensure this does not happen again.”
The customer originally told Action News Jax that he didn't want an apology, he just wanted to know it wouldn't happen to anyone else.
This story was originally published on April 9.
In an email to Florida's Action News Jax, Starbucks corporate headquarters wrote, “We strive to provide an inclusive and positive experience for our customers, and we're disappointed to learn of this incident."
Starbucks added, "We are working directly with the customer to apologize for his experience, and with our partners (employees) to ensure this does not happen again.”
The customer originally told Action News Jax that he didn't want an apology, he just wanted to know it wouldn't happen to anyone else.
This story was originally published on April 9.
Advertisement
I spoke w/ a @Starbucks spokesperson and they told me they're working with the customer who had a poor experience. pic.twitter.com/V7ddsIqwT8— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 9, 2016
Florida's Action News Jax reports a Starbucks customer claims that a barista labeled his grande white mocha with the words, "Diabetes here I come."
"DIABETES HERE I COME" - The message someone printed on a @Starbucks coffee cup served to a customer. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RSA84mS5SA— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 8, 2016
The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, got the drink from a coworker who made a coffee run. Upon its delivery, he found the rude message, drink-shaming him in the spot normally reserved for a coffee drinker's name. The label was printed from the computer, rather than written by hand.
Making this whole situation worse is the fact that the man has two sisters with Type 1 diabetes (sometimes called juvenile diabetes), who have struggled with the frequent doctors appointments and daily insulin injections since elementary school.
This @Starbucks customer tells me he wants the #Starbucks employee to know his sisters suffer from Type 1 diabetes. pic.twitter.com/lzmeAwLLdm— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 8, 2016
A reporter from Action News Jax visited the Starbucks and showed photos of the cup to the manager, who looked seriously upset. The manager vehemently replied, "No!" when asked if this was the image Starbucks wanted to portray.
The customer says he doesn't want an apology. He just wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.
Advertisement