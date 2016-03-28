Lady Gaga Gave A Special Performance At Her 30th Birthday Party, Plus More Stories

Major News: A suicide bombing in Pakistan killed at least 65 people and injured more than 300.
A suicide bombing at a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, has killed at least 65 people and injured more than 300. The location — a few feet away from a swing set in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park — and the Easter Sunday timing of the explosion has made the scene particularly horrific. (Read More)
Here At Home: Bernie Sanders was three-for-three with wins in Washington state, Hawaii, and Alaska.
The latest round of Democratic caucus contests took place in Hawaii, Alaska, and Washington state on Saturday night. While Alaska and Hawaii had a relatively small number of delegates between them — only 20 and 34, respectively — it’s Washington that was the heavy hitter. (Read More)
In-The-Know: The Tribeca Film Festival pulled that controversial anti-vaccination documentary from its lineup.
The Tribeca Film Festival has pulled the anti-vaccination documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe from its lineup. Festival cofounder Robert De Niro initially defended TFF's decision to screen the film, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, by Saturday afternoon, he'd changed his mind. (Read More)
Try Again: Dating apps Tinder and OkCupid have the most instances of harassment.
Internet dating is hardly the death knell it was once made out to be, but with the ubiquitous nature of online dating today comes a new set of troubles. Consumer’s Research surveyed hundreds of online daters to figure out which apps are best and worst at what. (Read More)
Talking Points: Men who identify as "colorblind" actually show more racial bias in their dating preferences.
According to a new study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, men who claim not to see color actually show more racial bias in their dating preferences. The researchers asked 124 straight college men, half Black and half white, about their views on race and had them rate the dating profiles of three Black and three white women. (Read More)
Pro Tip: We took a number of mood-changing lipsticks for a spin — and rounded up the very best.
There are many lipsticks on the market today that claim to produce those coveted results, but none are quite so compelling as the color-adapting ones — or, mood-changing lipsticks, as we like to call them. If you're wondering how that green bullet manifests as a romantic tint, I'll give you a mini science lesson. A dye called Red 27 is behind the magical green-to-pink transformation. (Read More)
A-List: Taylor Swift, Kate Hudson, and more celebs celebrated Lady Gaga's 30th birthday.
Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! On Saturday night, Lady Gaga celebrated her 30th birthday with a slew of celebrities, reports People. Gaga, who officially turns 30 on Monday, arrived in a gold, sequined mini dress with her fiancé, Taylor Kinney. The party was held at the at the No Name Club in West Hollywood. (Read More)
Must-See: The new Game Of Thrones trailer hints at death — and shows Bran encountering the Night's King.
In the latest teaser trailer for season 6 of Game of Thrones, narration comes courtesy of Jaqen H'ghar, a.k.a. the Faceless Man. "Are you afraid?" he asks. "You should be. You're in the great game now. The great game is terrifying." Under this, we see scenes of the khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, looking disheveled as her army marches on. (Read More)
