In the latest teaser trailer for season 6 of Game of Thrones, narration comes courtesy of Jaqen H'ghar, a.k.a. the Faceless Man. "Are you afraid?" he asks. "You should be. You're in the great game now. The great game is terrifying." Under this, we see scenes of the khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, looking disheveled as her army marches on; her advisor, Tyrion Lannister, drinking wine in her great hall; and Ramsay Bolton looking terrifying atop a steed on the battlefield.



His narration is interrupted by some exposition from the High Sparrow, who tells us that all the players in the Game of Thrones deserve death while shots of Cersei, Jaime Lannister, and Brienne of Tarth flash by. Hopefully, that's not foreshadowing of deaths to come, just a list of people who most deserve death?



Then, as one of the Khaleesi's dragons flies overhead and Arya Stark shows us the horrifying whites of her eyes, the Faceless Man comes back, threatening everyone with "the gift." If you weren't sure, the gift is death. And then, he adds, "One way or another, a face will be added to the hall." That is the Hall of Faces, where his religious sect collects the literal faces of everyone they kill to offer to their god. While he says it, Theon Greyjoy cries silently.



This trailer's biggest reveal comes at the end, when we catch up with Bran Stark. He was missing for all of season 5, but is back now. Apparently, The Night's King, king of the White Walkers, is coming for him. Could it be retaliation for his defeat at the hands of Bran's brother, Jon Snow, last season? Does he want to have Bran's visions all to himself to better hunt the people below the wall?



We'll find out when season 6 begins on April 24.






