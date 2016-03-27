Lady Gaga Celebrated Her Birthday With Practically Every Celebrity

Happy birthday, Lady Gaga!
On Saturday night, Lady Gaga celebrated her 30th birthday with a slew of celebrities, reports People.
Gaga, who officially turns 30 on Monday, arrived in a gold, sequined mini dress with her fiancé, Taylor Kinney. The party was held at the at the No Name Club in West Hollywood.
The guest list included Taylor Swift, Kate Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Ray, and several others.
According to Us Weekly, Nick Jonas arrived later in the evening. Meanwhile, John Legend and a very pregnant Chrissy Teigen stopped by in the early hours of the party.
The best part of the evening? A special performance by Lady Gaga for her guests, according to E! News. The evening ended with Gaga's celebrity friends singing "Happy Birthday" to the lady of the hour.
On Saturday night, Lady Gaga celebrated her 30th birthday with a slew of celebrities, reports People.
Gaga, who officially turns 30 on Monday, arrived in a gold, sequined mini dress with her fiancé, Taylor Kinney. The party was held at the at the No Name Club in West Hollywood.
The guest list included Taylor Swift, Kate Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Ray, and several others.
According to Us Weekly, Nick Jonas arrived later in the evening. Meanwhile, John Legend and a very pregnant Chrissy Teigen stopped by in the early hours of the party.
The best part of the evening? A special performance by Lady Gaga for her guests, according to E! News. The evening ended with Gaga's celebrity friends singing "Happy Birthday" to the lady of the hour.
Advertisement