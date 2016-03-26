These Dating Apps Have The Most Instances Of Harassment

Internet dating is hardly the death knell it was once made out to be, but with the ubiquitous nature of online dating today comes a new set of troubles. Consumer’s Research surveyed hundreds of online daters to figure out which apps are best and worst at what.
Some of that "worst" of online dating is harassment. The survey found that a majority of women using dating apps had experienced some form of harassment, running the gamut from feeling harassed “once or twice” to “always.” Men were much less likely to experience harassment, with only about 21% of those surveyed saying they’d been bothered.
Tinder and OkCupid were the worst culprits, with 39% and 38% of respondents saying they’d been harassed, respectively. eHarmony had the lowest levels of harassment, at 17%.
The survey polled a few hundred people about which apps they used, how they used them, and what results they got. At 50% of surveyed users, Tinder was by far the biggest platform, followed by OkCupid at 22%. After that was Match, eHarmony, Grindr, and the catch-all “other” category, which each came in at under 10% each. Most of the millennials that Consumer's Research surveyed were using more than one platform, as well, casting a wide net of potential partners.
If you’ve been trolling Tinder for months and only finding trolls, take heart: Over half of those surveyed ended up in a relationship at least some of the time, with more than half of those lasting for more than a month. Match had the highest rate of relationship longevity, with 33% of relationships lasting more than six months. But if you’re looking for true love on Tinder, you may want to try another app. Only 13% of its users had a relationship that made it past one month.
