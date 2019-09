"In the 15 years since the Tribeca Film Festival was founded, I have never asked for a film to be screened or gotten involved in the programming," De Niro said in a statement on Friday, according to Deadline . "However, this is very personal to me and my family and I want there to be a discussion, which is why we will be screening Vaxxed. I am not personally endorsing the film, nor am I anti-vaccination; I am only providing the opportunity for a conversation around the issue."Following the announcement that the film was being pulled from the festival, Wakefield and the film's producer posted a response on their website . "It is our understanding that persons from an organization affiliated with the festival have made unspecified allegations against the film, claims that we were given no opportunity to challenge or redress. We were denied due process. We have just witnessed yet another example of the power of corporate interests censoring free speech, art, and truth."Read Refinery29's earlier article on the movie for more on why that statement doesn't exactly ring true.