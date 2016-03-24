Gigi Hadid Teared Up While Honoring Her Mother, Plus More Stories

In-The-Know: The FDA will now require most common prescription painkillers to carry a "black box" warning.
The drugs, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine, are among the most commonly prescribed painkillers. The "black box" is the strongest type of FDA warning a drug can receive. In particular, this labeling for opioids will warn of the potential for addiction, abuse, and overdose — even when taking the drugs to manage pain. (Read More)
World News: Authorities identified two of the suicide bombers involved in Tuesday's attacks in Brussels.
Authorities have identified two of the suicide bombers involved in Tuesday's attacks as Khalid and Brahim el-Bakraoui, brothers who are Belgian nationals, the BBC reports. Two attackers who died in the blasts have not yet been publicly identified; another is believed to be on the run. (Read More)
Advertisement
Talking Points: Glassdoor's new study found the best and worst jobs in the U.S. for equal pay.One of the most interesting parts of Glassdoor's new study was a breakdown of occupations with the largest and smallest adjusted gender pay gaps — after factoring in differences between jobs and workers. Click ahead to see the 10 best and worst careers for equal pay in the U.S. (Read More)
Op-Ed: "Discrimination breeds extremism" — one writer takes a deep dive into the #NotAllMuslims movement.
ISIS rationalizes its violence “by saying they are doing it in the name of Islam and to defend Muslims, and yet Muslims are the number one victims of their terror and violence,” Wajahat Ali, writer and creative director of Affinis Labs, told Refinery29. “The cruel irony is that violent extremists like ISIS embolden our ideological extremists in America. They fuel each other's hate.” (Read More)
Fact Check: We cover what you really need to know about hydration and dehydration, minus all the myths.
You’ve heard it time and again: Water is the elixir of life. And it’s true. Your body relies on water for everything from temperature control to keeping your joints lubricated. But as simple as it seems, there are a lot of hydration-related myths and misconceptions swirling around out there. (Read More)
Swipe The Vote: Tinder has joined forces with Rock the Vote to help you figure out which candidate you should vote for.
If you're not sure which candidate to support in the 2016 presidential election, it's time to download Tinder. While dating sites have expanded in new and interesting ways in the past few years (Bumble introduced a way to make friends earlier this month), Tinder's foray into politics is a matchmaking first. (Read More)
Advertisement
Bottoms Up: Queen Elizabeth is extending England's designated pub hours to celebrate her birthday.
According to reports, pubs will be allowed to stay open and serve drinks for two extra hours to mark the queen's 90th birthday. Pubs that normally close at 11 p.m. will be able to stay open until 1 a.m. on the nights of June 10 and 11. (Read More)
Tearjerker: Gigi Hadid made a heartfelt speech about her mother's battle with Lyme disease.
Back in October of 2015, the Hadid family supported Yolanda Hadid and her journey battling Lyme disease at the Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala. Now, with the airing of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode from that night, we finally get to hear Gigi's touching speech for her mother. (Read More)
Advertisement