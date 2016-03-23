Gigi Hadid Makes Tearjerking Speech About Her Mother's Disease

Back in October of 2015, the Hadid family supported their mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her journey battling lyme disease at the Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala. Now, with the airing of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode from that night, we finally get to hear Gigi's touching speech for her mother.
Neither Yolanda nor Bella, nor the other housewives in the audience could hold back tears as Gigi introduced her mom.
"Tonight, we are honoring the person that, more than anyone I know, is hope for Lyme disease awareness, my mom," she said. "For your fight, for your passion, and for making your journey one that will help so many, I'm so proud to honor you with this award."
That evening Yolanda also announced that both Bella, 19, and Anwar, 16, were also diagnosed with the disease in 2012.
While she herself does not have it, Gigi has used her presence in the media to help increase lyme disease awareness. In addition to speaking at this event, she also donated her winnings from competing on MasterChef to the Global Lyme Disease Alliance.
Hear the speech below, and be prepared to get a little misty-eyed.
Gigi Hadid brings all of the 'Wives to tears in this exclusive clip. Don't miss an all-new SUPERSIZED #RHOBH tomorrow @ 9/8c.Posted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday, March 21, 2016
