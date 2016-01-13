We all know Gigi Hadid knows her way around the runway, but have you ever wondered if the supermodel knows her way around the kitchen?
Well, you’ll find out soon enough, as she will be a guest star on the cooking-themed reality show, MasterChef.
In the "Celebrity Showdown" episode, airing Jan. 18, Hadid will battle against fellow Victoria's Secret supermodel and friend, Devon Windsor in a cook-off. Other contestants will include two stars of Empire as well as returning MasterChef Juniors versus MasterChef Winners.
The winning chef will receive $25,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. If she wins, Hadid will be donating the money, in honor of her mother Yolanda Foster, to the Global Lyme Disease Alliance, People reports.
In a clip from the show, Hadid also reveals her favorite cooking show, which is none of than MasterChef itself. Gordon Ramsay seems pleased (for once) by Hadid's choice. She also says she finds the runway more intimidating than the kitchen. The 20-year-old said she only "gets starstruck over chefs."
Is this Hadid's subtle way of telling us she wants to bring her career on-screen? Or that she just wants to cook more in the New Year, like us?
The episode airs Jan. 18 on FOX.
