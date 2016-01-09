Toddler Gigi Hadid & Her Pregnant Mom In Swimwear Is Totally '90s

It’s more time for #FBF than #TBT, but we couldn’t resist featuring this cute picture of baby Gigi Hadid with mom Yolanda Foster. Yolanda always has great taste in TBTs and this is no exception. We wonder what she and Gigi are looking at. Possibly a bright future full of modeling gigs and reality TV fame?
In the picture, Yolanda is in a bikini and pregnant with Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar.
“WHO looks that good pregnant?! Yolanda Foster, that's who. Gorgeous,” Instagram user lifelovetarot posted. We couldn’t agree more.
Foster followed that picture with another #TBT of Anwar as an extreme youth. Did anyone else not realize that Gigi and Bella had a brother? Raise your hand and keep it raised so we can tell who is lying.
Just kidding, we know about him.
