'Tis the season for celebs #tbt-ing their childhood Halloween costumes. And Gigi and Bella Hadid are the latest entrants in the mini-trend, courtesy mother Yolanda Foster.
Foster shared a photo of toddler Gigi peeking into her baby sister Bella’s stroller with the caption, ““In this together since day one…@gigihadid @bellahadid #MyBabyAngels #1996.”
The post echoes an earlier one by Gigi. In Gigi’s, she’s also doing the crib-peeking thing. Her caption reads: “WATCHING OVER YOU SINCE DAY ONE!!!! H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y my sissy. You are so special, and your heart is even more beautiful than your squishy cheeeeks (which is hard to beat). I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”
Gigi and Bella are arguably more famous than the pair of musicians that they’re dating (Gigi is dating the seemingly-wholesome Joe Jonas and Bella the seemingly-less-wholesome The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye). The Hadid sisters are also notable for being in the seemingly boundless orbit of generalized Taylor Swift female friendship. Not that we’re hating — hanging with Taylor seems like a lot of fun.
Plus, we've yet to see Joe and Abel's childhood Halloween costumes.
