"Contraception is obviously very important for young women, but maternity coverage and related services are important, too... [That includes] things like breastfeeding support, supplies, and counseling. Women who have just given birth are going to have access to lactation support and counseling, as well as breastfeeding equipment. For anybody who has done those things — which I have — those are very important services. Making sure you get that lactation support early and the equipment makes a tremendous amount of difference in care and the ability to breastfeed your child.""The other thing is heart disease — the number one killer of women. But women between 25 and 34 have the lowest awareness of this fact, so those women aren’t necessarily doing the things they can do to prevent [heart disease]. But there are things you can do: You can learn about your risk factors for heart disease (smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, being overweight, being physically inactive, and having a family history).""Our Million Hearts initiative aims to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes by doing things like increasing smoke-free environments, decreasing sodium in the food supply, and eliminating trans fats.""The first is changing our healthcare system. The ACA [Affordable Care Act] was about access, affordability, and quality... In terms of quality, pre-existing conditions can’t keep you out of care. No longer can women be discriminated against based on their gender, and your children can stay on your plan until 26. But we need to do more, and I think you’re going to see that.""One of the most important things is to change the way we pay. Right now our health care system is a fee-for-service . That leads to transactions, but not necessarily quality. So what we want to do is pay people for value — that you’re better, that you’re well, [rather than] that you had a blood test.""I think 2016 is also an important year to focus on drug deaths and opioids, a problem that sadly exists across our entire country . And it's breaking apart families and communities [that are] trying to work on and deal with that. There are three things that we really really need to do: One is we need to improve prescribing, because much of it is affected by prescribing practices. In the U.S. in 2012, there were 250 million prescriptions of opioid painkillers. And when you think about the population of the U.S., that’s more than one for every adult. So we need to work on that prescribing.""We also need to work on medication-assisted treatment for those who are addicted, and help them move to a different place. It’s one of the most effective ways to address opioid dependence. And the third thing is [expanding access to] naloxone, which is a drug which can help when someone is having an overdose — it can prevent them from dying."