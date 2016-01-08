What's the biggest myth about health care?

"One myth is, 'I’m young, I’m invincible, [so I don't need to worry about healthcare].' But it’s important for prevention and also for those things that can happen that create great health and financial insecurity."



"I met a young gal over a year ago in Philadelphia. She was very young and healthy, she worked out every day, but she was not insured. Her mother kept telling her, 'You've gotta sign up,' and she finally did. Then, in January [of 2015], she was taken to the emergency room. After a series of tests over a month, they found that she had stomach cancer. She’s doing great right now, she just got married, and starting her life cancer-free. But without that health insurance, she might have delayed going to the doctor, having the necessary tests, and detecting the stomach cancer."



"I was with another couple — a gentleman in his 20s in graduate school and his wife, who works at a nail salon in Texas. Their second child was born with both a cleft palate and a heart abnormality. The baby is okay, but it was $3 million worth of surgery. [Having insurance] is both about prevention and making sure you’re being the healthiest you that you can be. But it’s also making sure that if something does happen that you're ready and you can handle it."

