There's Now A Stoner Version Of Nutella, Plus More Stories

Major News: The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed responsibility for the attacks in Brussels.
Brussels was hit by multiple explosions yesterday morning, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities across Belgium's capital city. Two explosions occurred at Brussels Airport in Zaventem yesterday morning, according to multiple reports. A third blast went off at a metro station in the Brussels suburb of Maalbeek. (Read More)
On The Trail: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won the Arizona primaries.However, Bernie Sanders won the Utah and Idaho Democratic caucuses, adding more delegates than Clinton did for the evening. Meanwhile, Ted Cruz won the Utah Republican caucus. (Read More)
World News: Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford died at age 46.
Rob Ford, the outspoken former Toronto mayor whose struggle with drugs and alcohol dominated his tenure and garnered international headlines, has died. He was 46. Ford was undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer, according to the Toronto Star. His family confirmed his death to the Associated Press. (Read More)
Real Talk: 2014 marked the least spiritual year in the U.S. since the '70s.
Millennials have a reputation for being nonreligious, and now it seems we've hit an all-time low. According to new research, 2014 marked the least spiritual year in the U.S. since the '70s. The researchers for the study, which was published online this week in the journal, Sage Open, looked at data for 58,893 people. (Read More)
Talking Points: New research suggests that moderate drinking's positive effects may not be as ironclad as once thought.
Many of the studies in the past on this topic looked at moderate drinkers in comparison to those who abstained from drinking. But the authors of the current review questioned whether the people in the "abstainer" groups might actually be "biased toward ill health" for some reason. If so, this control group would already be more likely to die earlier, in spite of their status as nondrinkers. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Starbucks plans to donate millions of meals to food banks nationwide.
According to a press release, Starbucks employees wanted to figure out a way to donate the extra ready-to-eat meals that they'd otherwise be throwing away at the end of each day. Within the next year, as part of a new partnership with Feeding America, Starbucks plans to donate millions of meals to food banks nationwide, including breakfast sandwiches, paninis, Bistro Boxes, and salads. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Giorgio Armani is going completely fur-free.
The designer announced that he'll no longer be using fur in his collections. The change is in effect from fall '16 collections onward, and it applies to all of the Armani Group's brands, which include Giorgio Armani, Armani Collezioni, Emporio Armani, and A/X Armani Exchange, among others. (Read More)
Noms: Meet Chrontella — the chocolate-hazelnut spread with cannabis extract.
Once upon a time, "edibles" primarily meant weed brownies, probably made from a box. But these days — blame the foodie revolution and the growing decriminalization of marijuana — they've gone upscale. And the latest THC-infused food that stoners are going crazy for? Chrontella, a.k.a. chocolate-hazelnut spread with cannabis extract. (Read More)
