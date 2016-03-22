Once upon a time, "edibles" primarily meant weed brownies, probably made from a box. But these days — blame the foodie revolution and the growing decriminalization of marijuana — they've gone upscale. And the latest THC-infused food that stoners are going crazy for? Chrontella, a.k.a. chocolate-hazelnut spread with cannabis extract.
Chrontella is just one of many mad scientist inventions from Cannavis, a Canadian-based edibles company. They also make Pif, a pot-peanut butter, as well as THC-infused syrups in flavors such as cherry, grape, and peach.
Currently, Chrontella is only available in dispensaries in Canada, but if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a jar, the possibilities seem pretty endless. And if you’re into commemorating 4/20, there’s still time to schedule a road trip to our northern neighbor.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
Chrontella is just one of many mad scientist inventions from Cannavis, a Canadian-based edibles company. They also make Pif, a pot-peanut butter, as well as THC-infused syrups in flavors such as cherry, grape, and peach.
Currently, Chrontella is only available in dispensaries in Canada, but if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a jar, the possibilities seem pretty endless. And if you’re into commemorating 4/20, there’s still time to schedule a road trip to our northern neighbor.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
Advertisement