Usually when we're psyched about something new happening at Starbucks, it has to do with the latest latte or Frappuccino flavor. (See: the Caramelized Honey Latte.) But today brings an exciting update from the coffee chain that has nothing to do with an upcoming menu item.
According to a press release, Starbucks employees wanted to figure out a way to donate the extra ready-to-eat meals that they'd otherwise be throwing away at the end of each day. So the company is meeting the call to action with a new program dubbed FoodShare. Within the next year, through an existing collaboration with Food Donation Connection and a new partnership with Feeding America, Starbucks plans to donate millions of meals to food banks nationwide, including breakfast sandwiches, paninis, Bistro Boxes, and salads.
"This program was inspired by our partners [Starbucks employees], who challenged us to make a change and find a way to put our unsold food to good use. Our aim is that by this time next year, partners in our U.S. company-operated stores will be able to add five million nourishing, ready-to-eat meals to the pastries they already donate today," Jane Maly, brand manager for Starbucks Food team, told Refinery29 via email.
Starbucks is currently setting up the new system whereby 7,600 American locations will give their leftover food to those in need. The company will scale the program over the next five years, with the goal of hitting 50 million donated meals anually by 2021.
