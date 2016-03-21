Starbucks Just Quietly Launched A Brand New Spring Frappuccino

If you're sad that the latest Starbucks drink, the Cherry Blossom Frappuccino, was only available for one week, we've got some news that will cheer you up. Starbucks is launching a brand new limited-edition beverage just in time for spring.
Meet the Caramelized Honey Latte and Frappuccino. They feature slow-cooked honey caramel sauce mixed with espresso and milk. Based on the image, it also looks like there are some caramel-y honey bits sprinkled over top.
According to the press release, the coffee chain created the beverages to help customers transition from winter to spring. “One of the things we’re most excited about with Caramelized Honey Latte is how well it works both hot and iced. It’s perfect for spring weather,” explained Starbucks beverage development team member, Christal Canzler.
The Caramelized Honey Latte comes in hot, iced, or in Frappuccino form and will be available starting tomorrow, Tuesday March 22.
