When was the last time you made it through the day without snacking? Probably never. If you're chained to a desk and staring at a screen, it’s nearly impossible to go for more than a few hours without making a trip to the kitchen, the corner store, or the food delivery app on your phone.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, but as more brands flood the snack space, it's hard to know what's actually good and what's a rip-off. Since when is it okay to charge $10 for a small package of dried mango? With these delicious snack pairings, though, we've got you covered. Whether you’re in the mood for healthy, salty, sweet, or decadent, these affordable combos will help keep you going until your next meal — and none of them cost more than $5 per serving.
